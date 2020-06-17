Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Warren Paul Anderson
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! We're super excited to announce the launch of PayID today. PayID is an email-like payment identifier (user$domain.com) that can map to any bank account, credit card, wallet or crypto address using open standards such as HTTPS and DNS. Similar to how simple web domains map to complex IP addresses, we believe that simple PayIDs should map to complex account addresses. PayID is an open protocol standard that has been designed to be flexible, extensible, and easy to deploy for developers. PayID is free to use for everyone, and simplifies the payment experience to send/receive money with a single payment address. Check out payid.org to learn more. P.S. We're also hosting a virtual PayID Developer Conference on June 25th at 9:00am PST, and invite developers to come discover ways in which to build their apps using PayID.
Upvote (7)Share
We have been using this in Australia for a couple of years It’s called https://payid.com.au/
Upvote (3)Share
This is very cool! So is that possible to link PayID with blockchain domains / ID like ENS, Unstoppable Domains)?
Maker
@jun_gong Yes, very possible. In fact Unstoppable Domains plans to support PayID: https://twitter.com/unstoppablew...