PayID

It's like an email address for payments

PayID is a human-readable address format to transmit value across payment networks in the currency of your choice. A PayID like alice$example.com can map to the URL https://example.com/alice, which resolves to an address on the underlying payment network.
Why Ripple Supports PayID | RippleToday, we can instantly send a photo, message or video to billions of people and businesses around the world from a phone, laptop-even through Alexa. Yet, simple and fast payments are still not possible.
Industry Leaders Launch PayID, the Universal ID for PaymentsToday, leading technology, finance and nonprofit companies join forces to announce the launch of PayID, a universal payment ID to simplify the process of sending and receiving money globally - across any payment network and any currency. GoPay, Ripple, Blockchain.com, BitPay, Brave, Flutterwave, Mercy
Ripple launches PayID allowing users to send digital payments across different platformsIn theory this could be a game changer-but the reality is a bit more complicated.
Discussion
Warren Paul Anderson
Warren Paul Anderson
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! We're super excited to announce the launch of PayID today. PayID is an email-like payment identifier (user$domain.com) that can map to any bank account, credit card, wallet or crypto address using open standards such as HTTPS and DNS. Similar to how simple web domains map to complex IP addresses, we believe that simple PayIDs should map to complex account addresses. PayID is an open protocol standard that has been designed to be flexible, extensible, and easy to deploy for developers. PayID is free to use for everyone, and simplifies the payment experience to send/receive money with a single payment address. Check out payid.org to learn more. P.S. We're also hosting a virtual PayID Developer Conference on June 25th at 9:00am PST, and invite developers to come discover ways in which to build their apps using PayID.
Rabacab
Rabacab
A few steps closer to mass adoption
Harley
Harley
We have been using this in Australia for a couple of years It’s called https://payid.com.au/
Rabacab
Rabacab
But this is open to everyone and all currency types.
Jimmy
Jimmy
A much needed innovation for crypto
Jun Gong
Jun Gong
This is very cool! So is that possible to link PayID with blockchain domains / ID like ENS, Unstoppable Domains)?
Warren Paul Anderson
Maker
Warren Paul Anderson
Maker
@jun_gong Yes, very possible. In fact Unstoppable Domains plans to support PayID: https://twitter.com/unstoppablew...
