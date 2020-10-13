discussion
Ash Bhimasani
MakerDesigner & Engineer @bitpay
Hi, I’m Ash Bhimasani, a software engineer / product designer at BitPay. We’re really excited to share something brand new that we’ve been working on. Pay with BitPay is an open-source, privacy first approach to making crypto easier to use while you browse the web. We created a browser extension that seamlessly plugs into your checkout experience as you shop, either alerting you of direct acceptance or ability to purchase store credit. With a few clicks while on Amazon, you can: 1. Generate a BitPay Payment for the exact amount as your Cart 2. Pay it with any crypto we support (BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP, USDC + 3 more stablecoins) 3. Receive your store credit code in the app 4. Redeem it instantly & checkout Security and privacy is our top priorty so we made the entire extension open source. Your store credit codes live entirely in the app plus your personal information and transaction data is kept private from the merchant. We think growing adoption means creatively utilizing existing systems. With the possibility of fluid-denomination gift cards, we sensed an opportunity to maximize the experience with a slick interface that further redefines one of the most private forms of payment available. As always, both the extension and our invoice are constant works in progress and we plan to further enhance the payment gateway experience dramatically in the coming year. I am very excited to hear what everyone thinks! Download it @ bitpay.com/extension See our code @ github.com/bitpay/bitpay-browser-extension UI / UX Breakdown @ ash.bhimasani.com/bitpay/extension
