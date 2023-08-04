Products
Home
→
Product
→
Paxo
Paxo
The DIY phone that takes care of the planet
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Paxo is a project with which anyone can create a DIY mobile with a cost of about 30 euros in materials and the help of a 3D printer. The entire project is open source, both the hardware design and the software.
Launched in
Side Project
Cell Phone
by
Paxo
About this launch
Paxo
The DIY phone that takes care of the planet
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Paxo by
Paxo
was hunted by
Clara
in
Side Project
,
Cell Phone
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
Paxo
is not rated yet. This is Paxo's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#258
Report