Paw is an app that introduces dog owners to neighbors for dog care friendships and park playdates. We offer an alternative to expensive dog care services. Owners create a trusted network of locals for dog care exchanges, or meet caregivers who want to spend time with dogs out of kindness.
Reviews
- Pros:
This is a great application!Cons:
Innovative ideas need to be tested continuously.
I can't count how many times I needed something like this to help me with my puppy. Looking forward!Alan Borger has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Benjamin BeltzerMakerHiring@benjamin_beltzer · Co-Founder + CTO at Paw
Hey Product Hunters! 2 years ago, Danny and I met at Ocean Beach when his dog Tyson jumped onto my lap. We became great friends because of Tyson, and a few weeks later I took care of him while Danny was going out of town. After that, we started to question why so many people were spending a fortune on dog care, when there are plenty of people like me who would be happy to take care of a dog out of kindness. A few months later, we both quit out jobs to work on a way to connect dog owners and dog lovers across neighborhoods. Before Paw, Danny had been struggling to find affordable dog care for years and had tried tons of solutions. He even made a profile for his dog on Tinder, matched with 500 people in a week, and asked them if they’d be willing to take care of his dog. Now we’re here to tell you all about Paw and answer any questions you might have. We’re really looking forward to your feedback! Have a dog? Pawsome 🐶 The cost of dog care is too high. With Paw you can save tons of money by making friends with dog owners or dogless folks who genuinely want to take care of your dog out of kindness. ❤️ Don’t have a dog? We feel your pain 😩 Fill the dog-shaped hole in your heart by spending time with a neighbors dog who needs some extra help. 🐩 Hugs & Paws! 🐾 - Ben and Danny
