Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
PatientLynk by Abartys Health
PatientLynk by Abartys Health
Providing faster response times for COVID-19 lab tests
Health and Fitness
Abartys' mission is to solve the global healthcare crisis with smarter, faster care achieved by use of a unique, centralized data hub that allows medical record portability and universal patient identification.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Criz Guerra
This is great!
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Conrad Egusa
Great product Abartys Health team!
Upvote
Share
34 minutes ago
Craig Corbett
Seems like a really valuable tool
Upvote
Share
30 minutes ago
Tom Bielecki
I don't think anyone here visited the website because the certificate is expired
Upvote
Share
18 minutes ago
Send