Sameera Vanekar
Hey Product Hunters! Maker here... Having built over 8 different products over the years, we knew the importance of building integrations. What we learned? If you need your solution to be a part of your users stack, you need to have an integration strategy. But integration isnt easy, and we quickly found that the process developers hated the most (and that took the most time to build) was OAuth. The server management, framework build, connection + communication setup and settings took far too much time. We knew there had to be a better way to do this. Pathfix was created to solve this exact problem - Get your integration OAuth setup done in under 5 minutes! we have been in private mode for over 2 months and are officially kicking off our general availability with the good folks of PH. As a special thank you, we are offering a 20% discount on ANY subscription for a whole year to all members of Product Hunt. Simply use the code HUNTED20 when subscribing to a plan (valid for the next 15 days). Happy to answer any questions!
