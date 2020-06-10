PatentBot 3.0

Discussion
Наталия Владимирова
Maker
Hi everyone! PatentBot is back on ProductHunt, and this is the third launch here. Thanks @kevin for helping us out) Today we want to present our new product - registration of business ideas online known as Provisional Patent Application. Why is it so needed and what is its difference from just a patent. If you have an idea, at least a minimal vision of how this idea will work, then with the help of Provisional Patent in PatentBot you can secure the rights to this idea. The PPA filing process in itself is much easier than the patenting process. Why? Firstly, you don’t have to be in the USA to apply for a PPA, you can do it from anywhere in the world without leaving your home. Secondly, it takes only 7 minutes to chat with our PatentBot girl to fill all needed information. Thirdly, consideration of Provisional Application lasts on average from 1 to 3 days and confirmation of PPA filing status occurs within 3-5 weeks. The Provisional Patent Application (PPA) availability significantly helps during communication with potential investors. Moreover, filing a PPA gives the right to affix the warning marking “patent pending” to its products within 12 months from the date of filing the PPA. That is, there is, 12 months after filing such an application to collect all the necessary documents, submit them to the US Patent Office and fill out a full patent application. Over 3 years of work, PatentBot has achieved great results: - 50 000+ users on board, 100 000+ trademark checked - copyright registration on blockchain - one of the best world legal innovation by HiiL - Bot of the year by Product Hunt in 2018 - Bot for managing business expenses by Forbes - working in the CIS, Europe, China & USA
@kevin @new_user_4d2f6624b9 great product!
