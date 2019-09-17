Password-protected forms by JotForm
Unwanted form submissions are pesky. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce Password Protected Forms. It’s pretty straightforward. Anyone can now set a password for their form so that you can’t even see what the form looks like without entering it correctly. This feature has been requested frequently from our users, so we’re excited to finally deliver it. Please give it a try and let us know what you think!
Nice. I've been searching for a form tool that would allow only a given email list to fill out the form and I havent been able to find one that does that. That's one step closer.
