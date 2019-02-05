Password Checkup by Google

Password Checkup helps you resecure accounts that were affected by data breaches.
Wherever you sign-in, if you enter a username and password that is no longer safe due to appearing in a data breach known to Google, you’ll receive an alert.
Reviews
- Pros:
Great idea to bring some peace of mind for security.Cons:
Does it really need to be an extension? I think a website would have been sufficient.
Seems to work instantly. Not sure if this is a good or bad thing.Amin Afshar has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.