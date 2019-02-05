Log InSign up
Password Checkup by Google

A Chrome Extension to help resecure hacked accounts

Password Checkup helps you resecure accounts that were affected by data breaches.

Wherever you sign-in, if you enter a username and password that is no longer safe due to appearing in a data breach known to Google, you’ll receive an alert.

Google Launches New Chrome Extension to Alert Users of Hacked PasswordsLarge scale hacks of people's passwords and credentials are becoming increasingly common - just a few weeks back, a database of more than 773 million email addresses and passwords was leaked online, and made available to potentially ill-intentioned groups.
Social Media TodayAndrew Hutchinson

Amin Afshar
 
Helpful
  • Amin Afshar
    Amin AfsharFounder of Sidenote
    Pros: 

    Great idea to bring some peace of mind for security.

    Cons: 

    Does it really need to be an extension? I think a website would have been sufficient.

    Seems to work instantly. Not sure if this is a good or bad thing.

    Amin Afshar has used this product for one day.
