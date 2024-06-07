Sign in
Passkeys by Hanko

Passkeys by Hanko

Quickly integrate passkeys into any app

Quickly integrate passkeys into any app. Comes with a Javascript SDK, a Next-Auth passkey provider, and guides for other frameworks. Self-host or use Hanko Cloud hosted Passkey API.
Open Source
Developer Tools
Hanko
Hanko - Open-source auth and user management for the passkey era
Hanko
Felix Magedanz
Felix Magedanz
Mialena Kneschke
Frederic Jahn
Merlin
. Featured on June 16th, 2024.
Hanko
is rated 4.8/5 by 6 users. It first launched on August 9th, 2022.
