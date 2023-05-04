Products
Passkeys
Passwordless login
Passkeys are a more convenient and safer alternative to passwords. They work on all major platforms and browsers, allowing users to sign in by unlocking their computer or mobile device with their fingerprint, face recognition, or a local PIN.
Launched in
Password manager
by
Google
Google
Organizing the world's information
853
reviews
1.3K
followers
Passkeys by
Google
was hunted by
Clara
in
Password manager
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
Google
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 816 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
