Owned and operated by queers, Passionfruit's mission is to create inclusive clothing and accessories that enable you to show your pride all year round while giving back to our community. Proceeds are donated to the Trevor Project.
Reviews
Discussion
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I'm sucker for puns. Nice work, @liz_bee. 😊 Are you the designer or are you working with others?
Liz BeeMaker@liz_bee
@rrhoover Haha thanks! I designed a few and had other work commissioned!
