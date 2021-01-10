discussion
@zackk101 and I are excited to launch The Passion Economy Stack - the largest collection of curated resources about all things Passion Economy (with 130+ writers, companies, articles, newsletters & more!) We've always been inspired by creators who are able to make a living doing what they love online and are big believers of the passion economy. There are *tons* of resources on the web, but no one place to easily access all these resources. With The Passion Economy Stack, we aim to democratize knowledge and empower anyone to join and uplift creators everywhere. ✨ Discover 130+ articles, writing, people & more on all things passion economy 🔍 Easily search and filter by type of creator 📤 Subscribe & stay updated weekly on more resources & original content 👐 See anything missing? Submit your favorite resources Special thanks to many folks for time, feedback, and support - from sharing resources to donating a domain to hunting us on Product Hunt! 🥳 @zackk101 and I are full-time PMs, met (& became good friends!) through this project & are launching this collection as a labor of love for the passion economy community. We hope you enjoy it as much as we had fun making it. Thank you for your generous support and feedback!
