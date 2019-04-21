PassCamp is a secure password manager created and perfected for teams. PassCamp allows you and your team to safely store, share and generate secure passwords. It’s super easy to onboard and user friendly, so your team will be all set in just a few minutes!
Arvydas VaitkusMaker@arvydas_vaitkus · Product marketing manager at PassCamp.
Three years ago our team realized that we need a password manager. After trying out all the solutions that the market had to offer, we've realized that none of them fit our needs - some of them were too complicated or unfriendly to users, some of them lacked features that we needed or were simply not secure enough. So we've decided to create our own password manager. After many iterations and rebuilds, we've developed PassCamp - the password manager made for your team, by our team.
