Hey there! Here's something new: a mobile banking app designed specifically for immigrants living in the United States. We're trying to solve for a bunch of issues immigrants have when trying to bank in the States: 1. Foreign transaction fees when traveling are pretty bad 2. Normal banking fees with legacy/traditional banks 3. Neobanks (mobile, app-based banks) typically require SSN in order to join, leaving out millions of migrant workers, spouses, and students 4. International transfers are usually a pain or expensive Remitly already helps millions of immigrants send money internationally and so we're perfectly positioned to help solve those (and other) issues. We've been working on Passbook for about a year now and have been in beta since January. If you're an immigrant or know someone who is, check it out — I'd love to know what you think.
