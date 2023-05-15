Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Parthean AI
Parthean AI
A financial expert in your pocket
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Parthean AI is a financial coach that provides personalized advice and solutions. It uses AI to answer questions and helps users build financial plans for specific goals, while also integrating with financial management tools.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Personal Finance
by
Parthean AI
Payy
Ad
Simple payment tracking for everyone
About this launch
Parthean AI
A financial expert in your pocket
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Parthean AI by
Parthean AI
was hunted by
Sander Saar
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Arman Hezarkhani
,
Jason Zhu
and
Nikhil Choudhary
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Parthean AI
is not rated yet. This is Parthean AI's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report