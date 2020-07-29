Parsers VC
Real-time VC funds tracking
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Eugene Hurynovich
Maker
Hello Hunters, I am glad to show you our real-time VC fund tracking product. We collect information about new startups in the venture capital portfolio, changes in the fund team, all fund news directly from websites, social media pages and other sources. Every day we analyze over 100,000 sources of information and provide our clients with real-time data. Investors can watch how the activity of funds grows every day. Analytics by country, industry, startups and receive real-time information on new deals. You don't need to wait for weekly, monthly or quarterly reports. We provide a report daily, hourly. Startups can find suitable venture capital funds in the region, choose active funds that continue to work in this difficult time. Then contact the venture fund by email, phone, website or social media page. Companies can see startups that have just raised investments and offer the right services, products at the right time. These are the hottest leads. Data aggregators can get full access to a database of venture capitalists, team members, startups, news and daily updates of new deals. We collect 15% more VC deals than Crunchbase and 30% more than Pitchbook. Comparative table of the number of startups in the portfolio of venture funds from providers Parsers VС, Crunchbase, Pitchbook - https://parsers.me/comparison-of...
UpvoteShare
This is awesome product. How can I access your API?
UpvoteShare