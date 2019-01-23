Parser is a browser extension for extracting structured data from sites and their visualization without code. You need to click on the data on the site and start the process. After the process is over, you can see the analyzed data on the charts and download the structured data in the required format (Excel, xml, csv) or get by API.
- Pros:
Easy to use. Nice tool for analyticsCons:
None
Thank you!Khatsiashou Aliaksandr has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Good extension, excess there is noCons:
tried many scrapers, but many need to know programming
thanks for the good product!Daniel Walker has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Michael RumiancauHunter@micrum · FriendlyData, Golden Kitty/Top 3 DevTool
Eugene HurynovichMaker@gurinovichevgen · Founder and CEO at Parsers.me
Hi, Product Hunters! We have been working on Parsers for a long time and are happy to show it to the Product Hunters community. In honor of this date, we give each member of the community Product Hunt a 60% off. Code for the site `showmethemoney` will work for a week. We have developed a simple scraper, with which you can get structured data from any site and view their analysis on charts in a few clicks. For example, you can view the charts of the most popular topics on news sites. You need to select only the required data on 1 page and that's it. Parsers using machine learning analyzes the site and finds data pages based on the entered template. All extracted data is structured, assigned a type and written to the database. The charts with the analysis of the data is displayed on the page, you can download in the right format or get data on the API. Remember, that data mining requires big data :) Feel free to apply a discount to scrap more data `showmethemoney`. Try Parsers, it will take no more than a few minutes. We apologize if some sites are not scraped. We are always looking for them and updating the Parsers. We will be glad to receive feedback on our extension and we are ready for your questions.
Timothy Dunce@timothy_dunce · Founder
is it possible to use the extension to scrape product hunt?
Eugene HurynovichMaker@gurinovichevgen · Founder and CEO at Parsers.me
@timothy_dunce technically, it is possible, but you should ask @rrhoover about it :) There is no need to scrap, Product Hunt has an API
Clark Brandson@clark_brandson · Designer
What is your difference from competitors?
Halina MakeevaMaker@halina_makeeva · Co-founder and CMO at Parsers
@clark_brandson The difference from competitors is that the whole process of analyzing data types, searching pages with similar data, navigation markup, data structuring, analysis and visualization is done by the tool, and not by the user. We do not limit you to the number of sites from which you scrap data, do not worry that the number of requested pages will end this month. It is not necessary to register, do not need a credit card. There is only 1 limit on the number of pages per launch on the website and that's it.
Eugene HurynovichMaker@gurinovichevgen · Founder and CEO at Parsers.me
@clark_brandson we published a spreadsheet comparing the scrapers here https://parsers.me/best-scraper-... You can check out it.
Clark Brandson@clark_brandson · Designer
@gurinovichevgen, @halina_makeeva Thanks
Artsiom@artemsergeich · UX Designer
Works great! Well done guys!
