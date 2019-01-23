Log InSign up
Parser is a browser extension for extracting structured data from sites and their visualization without code. You need to click on the data on the site and start the process. After the process is over, you can see the analyzed data on the charts and download the structured data in the required format (Excel, xml, csv) or get by API.

Best scraper tools. Comparison of the most popular scraper - Parsers. Scraper is a tool to extract data from websites. Web scraper extract the necessary information and save it in a local file on your computer or transferred via API. Scrapers can be used for various
Michael Rumiancau
Aleh Tsikhanau
Khatsiashou Aliaksandr
  • Khatsiashou Aliaksandr
    Khatsiashou AliaksandriOS developer, unity developer.
    Pros: 

    Easy to use. Nice tool for analytics

    Cons: 

    None

    Thank you!

    Khatsiashou Aliaksandr has used this product for one week.
  • Daniel Walker
    Daniel WalkerMobile Developer
    Pros: 

    Good extension, excess there is no

    Cons: 

    tried many scrapers, but many need to know programming

    thanks for the good product!

    Daniel Walker has used this product for one month.
Michael Rumiancau
Michael Rumiancau
Halina Makeeva
Halina Makeeva
Eugene Hurynovich
Eugene Hurynovich
Michael Rumiancau
Michael RumiancauHunter@micrum · FriendlyData, Golden Kitty/Top 3 DevTool
Parser is a browser extension for extracting structured data from sites and their visualization with no coding. With Parsers, you can see the analyzed data on the charts and download the structured data in the required format (Excel, xml, csv) or get by API.
Eugene Hurynovich
Eugene HurynovichMaker@gurinovichevgen · Founder and CEO at Parsers.me
Hi, Product Hunters! We have been working on Parsers for a long time and are happy to show it to the Product Hunters community. In honor of this date, we give each member of the community Product Hunt a 60% off. Code for the site `showmethemoney` will work for a week. We have developed a simple scraper, with which you can get structured data from any site and view their analysis on charts in a few clicks. For example, you can view the charts of the most popular topics on news sites. You need to select only the required data on 1 page and that's it. Parsers using machine learning analyzes the site and finds data pages based on the entered template. All extracted data is structured, assigned a type and written to the database. The charts with the analysis of the data is displayed on the page, you can download in the right format or get data on the API. Remember, that data mining requires big data :) Feel free to apply a discount to scrap more data `showmethemoney`. Try Parsers, it will take no more than a few minutes. We apologize if some sites are not scraped. We are always looking for them and updating the Parsers. We will be glad to receive feedback on our extension and we are ready for your questions.
Timothy Dunce
Timothy Dunce@timothy_dunce · Founder
is it possible to use the extension to scrape product hunt?
Eugene Hurynovich
Eugene HurynovichMaker@gurinovichevgen · Founder and CEO at Parsers.me
@timothy_dunce technically, it is possible, but you should ask @rrhoover about it :) There is no need to scrap, Product Hunt has an API
Clark Brandson
Clark Brandson@clark_brandson · Designer
What is your difference from competitors?
Halina Makeeva
Halina MakeevaMaker@halina_makeeva · Co-founder and CMO at Parsers
@clark_brandson The difference from competitors is that the whole process of analyzing data types, searching pages with similar data, navigation markup, data structuring, analysis and visualization is done by the tool, and not by the user. We do not limit you to the number of sites from which you scrap data, do not worry that the number of requested pages will end this month. It is not necessary to register, do not need a credit card. There is only 1 limit on the number of pages per launch on the website and that's it.
Eugene Hurynovich
Eugene HurynovichMaker@gurinovichevgen · Founder and CEO at Parsers.me
@clark_brandson we published a spreadsheet comparing the scrapers here https://parsers.me/best-scraper-... You can check out it.
Artsiom
Artsiom@artemsergeich · UX Designer
Works great! Well done guys!
