Osa Gaius
MakerFounder/CEO of ParrotMob
Hey PH, Osa from ParrotMob here. ParrotMob’s Conversational Commerce Platform enables one-to-one customer experiences for DTC brands - all powered by SMS. Our product drives mobile revenue growth with 1 click Pay by Text, Product Recommendations, and personalized customer engagement. DTC brands are struggling to find an optimal way to engage with their customers. I created ParrotMob to not only help business owners optimize their customers’ digital shopping experience, but to also build a platform that helps consumers shop on mobile more easily. The last time I was on Product Hunt, I was the leading engineering on Landing Pages in MailChimp that landed #1 Product of the Week. As an immigrant from Nigeria working in corporate tech, I was living an American dream, but not my own. So I left my job to build a mobile commerce solution that goes beyond the virtual storefront; leading SMS payments is just the first step. We’d love to hear your feedback and answer any questions! If you haven’t already, try out our Pay by Text button on our demo site on your smartphone. What other features do you think interactive SMS can empower? Link to demo site: https://parrotmobdemostore.com/
