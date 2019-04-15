Log InSign up
Parrot Anafi Thermal

A new thermal sensor enabled drone by Parrot.

ANAFI Thermal is a thermal imaging drone is easy to use, lightweight and powerful. The drone’s unique imaging capabilities enable you to take immediate action or analyze recorded photos and videos in unprecedented detail.
Parrot adds a thermal camera to its folding Anafi droneThe new version of the Anafi will cost $1,900, and it will be sold mostly to professionals and businesses. It uses a Flir image sensor alongside the standard 4K camera to measure and capture infrared images, with a temperature range of 14 to 752 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Verge
Aaron O'Leary
This new drone has a pretty powerful thermal sensor and a 70+min battery which makes it ideal for a lot of situations and industries, the first one coming to mind being search and rescue.
