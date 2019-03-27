Log InSign up
ParkStash

Rent and book private parking spaces

ParkStash is building a platform for drivers to book a guaranteed private parking space hosted by homeowners/businesses. Using our app, drivers can see LIVE occupancy status of parking garages and book a private parking space on hourly, weekly or monthly basis or for upcoming events nearby!
ParkStash, "The AirBnB of Parking" | Charles W. Davidson College of Engineering at SJSUSaran and three other computer engineering students recognized this issue and launched the app late last year. Since then, use of the app has grown to 600 users who log in and pick from an array of parking spaces offered up by homeowners with an empty driveway or unused car port.
ParkStash app is 'Airbnb'of ParkingSan Jose State University alumnus Sameer Saran created a parking app, ParkStash, which gives the proliferating Spartan community another option to finding a parking spot before reaching campus. Saran, hailing from India, created the innovative app in 2017 while completing his Master's in computer engineering.
Got an extra parking spot?Parking is a pain for many Spartans. However, an app developed by a team of San Jose State alumni, hopes to change that - beginning with a month-long trial run with SJSU. Founder and CEO of ParkStash, Sameer Saran, created the app while finishing his Master's in computer engineering at SJSU in late 2017.
Sameer SaranMaker@sameer_saran · Founder & CEO at ParkStash
Hello PH, Even after paying $192/sem for a parking permit at SJSU, it used to take me on avg 30 mins to find a parking spot in the garages, especially during peak times between 9 AM - 3 PM. I have missed classes and been late for my exams because of this! I was hellbent on solving my own problem. ParkStash launched at SJSU in Spring, 2019 with the mission of connecting students looking for parking to homeowners/businesses renting their private parking spaces. In Feb, 19 we hit a big milestone - SJSU partnered up with ParkStash to reduce traffic congestion and improve parking experience! We now have 2100+ active users. Currently we are in SJ, but look to expand soon to entire USA covering universities, shopping centers, downtown, event centers & hospitals. As a ParkStash Driver you can - - Book a private parking space on hourly, weekly, monthly basis or for upcoming events nearby based on your schedule and needs! - Check LIVE occupancy status of parking garages and check important announcements from parking department (currently available for SJSU, student, staff and faculty). As a ParkStash Host you can - - Rent your private parking space on hourly, weekly, monthly basis or for upcoming events nearby with flexible schedule & pricing. - You can set available days and time for your listing as it suits your schedule (Mon-Fri, 8 AM - 6 PM when you go to work?) - Earn up-to $200/mo form one space - Request a payout directly to your bank account (we use Stripe for handling all payments) Would love to get feedback and I'm happy to answer any questions you may have!
