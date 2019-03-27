ParkStash is building a platform for drivers to book a guaranteed private parking space hosted by homeowners/businesses. Using our app, drivers can see LIVE occupancy status of parking garages and book a private parking space on hourly, weekly or monthly basis or for upcoming events nearby!
Sameer Saran
Hello PH, Even after paying $192/sem for a parking permit at SJSU, it used to take me on avg 30 mins to find a parking spot in the garages, especially during peak times between 9 AM - 3 PM. I have missed classes and been late for my exams because of this! I was hellbent on solving my own problem. ParkStash launched at SJSU in Spring, 2019 with the mission of connecting students looking for parking to homeowners/businesses renting their private parking spaces. In Feb, 19 we hit a big milestone - SJSU partnered up with ParkStash to reduce traffic congestion and improve parking experience! We now have 2100+ active users. Currently we are in SJ, but look to expand soon to entire USA covering universities, shopping centers, downtown, event centers & hospitals. As a ParkStash Driver you can - - Book a private parking space on hourly, weekly, monthly basis or for upcoming events nearby based on your schedule and needs! - Check LIVE occupancy status of parking garages and check important announcements from parking department (currently available for SJSU, student, staff and faculty). As a ParkStash Host you can - - Rent your private parking space on hourly, weekly, monthly basis or for upcoming events nearby with flexible schedule & pricing. - You can set available days and time for your listing as it suits your schedule (Mon-Fri, 8 AM - 6 PM when you go to work?) - Earn up-to $200/mo form one space - Request a payout directly to your bank account (we use Stripe for handling all payments) Would love to get feedback and I'm happy to answer any questions you may have!
