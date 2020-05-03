Discussion
Phoebe Yao
Maker
Hi Hunters and Makers! I hope everyone's safe and staying resilient. 👋I'm Phoebe, founder of Pareto! I left college in March to build the first-ever assistant for entrepreneurs, and I’m super excited to share our team's progress with the community! ☀️Pareto’s mission is to help founders focus on the work that matters most. Fueled by a trusted, detail-oriented team + specialized workflows, Pareto delivers high-quality results on repetitive, niche startup tasks. In the past 10 months, we’ve helped entrepreneurs save 2000+ hours of busywork on tasks ranging from: 🔦 Finding people and their contact info 💌 Sending personalized emails 💎 Generating niche datasets 🏷Organizing and labeling content 📄 Filtering applicant resumes ✅ Most importantly, Pareto is on-demand, built to adapt, and completely quality assured! We hope this saves founders the enormous hassle of vetting, hiring, and onboarding freelancers at every pivot. 😻 Interested in trying us out? Leave a comment below for your 1st-hour free! 🔮We would love to hear feedback + answer any and all of your questions - please don't hesitate to AMA!
sup peeps. from my experience working with the assistants, I received secure, reliable human help from Pareto, which I think is really underrated in a very automation-centric world startup scene. I've worked with an assistant to book flights, find art opportunities and periodically talk out my messy life Trello & calendar with someone who is empathetic and hype af - check it out, and definitely jump on the free hour that they're offering when you sign up - just think to that one thing at the back of your mind that is essential but you can't bring yourself to do, cos there's always something more urgent. You know the one.
I’ve used dozens of virtual assistants in my career but none as powerful as Pareto. It’s redefined for me what a virtual assistant can do. Like having an army of college students at your fingertips. They crush it. Not sure if the quality of their VAs is so high bc they are just getting off the ground but Pareto is the only VA service I use now. If they can maintain their existing quality x price as they scale, in the age of covid-19, they could end up taking on a lot of the work we would’ve otherwise eventually had to hire for.
I love the approachable feel of using this as an entrepreneur. I usually don't use VA's but somehow the framing of Pareto makes me feel more inclined to try. Excited to use this for my new business!
