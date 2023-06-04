Products
Home
→
Product
→
Paragraphica
Paragraphica
A camera that takes photos using location data
Paragraphica is a context-to-image camera that uses location data and artificial intelligence to visualize a "photo" of a specific place and moment. The camera exists both as a physical prototype and a virtual camera that you can try.
Launched in
Prototyping
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
by
Paragraphica
About this launch
Paragraphica
A camera that takes photos using location data
Paragraphica by
Paragraphica
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Prototyping
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on June 5th, 2023.
Paragraphica
is not rated yet. This is Paragraphica's first launch.
