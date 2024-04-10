Launches
This is the latest launch from Paragon
See Paragon’s 3 previous launches →
Product
Paragraph (Integrations as Code)
Ranked #12 for today
Paragraph (Integrations as Code)
Ship user-facing SaaS integrations for your app 7x faster
Integrate with your users’ SaaS apps (ie. Salesforce, Slack, Notion) 7x faster using Paragraph. Our Typescript framework provides developers the benefits of Paragon’s Embedded iPaaS in code - unlocking more extensibility, version control, and more.
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Paragon
GitHub Actions
1,641 upvotes
GitHub Actions were a critical part of enabling our Git Sync feature with Paragraph! https://github.com/marketplace/actions/paragraph-push-runner
Paragon
Integrate with your users' other SaaS apps - 7x faster.
60
reviews
166
followers
Paragraph (Integrations as Code) by
Paragon
Brandon Foo
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Forrest Herlick
Deepak Nautiyal
Brandon Foo
Ethan Lee
Ishmael Samuel
Brian Yam
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Paragon
4.9/5 ★
by 60 users. It first launched on February 27th, 2020.
77
29
#12
#48
