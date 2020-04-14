Parachute - All Layoff Lists Together

Discussion
Arjun Lall
Maker
Hey, I'm Arjun — the co-founder of Rocket. It has been heartbreaking seeing so many talented folks being laid off and losing their livelihoods recently. As a team at Rocket, an AI enhanced recruiting agency, we saw this impact firsthand. Seeing spreadsheet after spreadsheet of impacted employees we began asking affected employees and recruiters alike: “How can we help you during this time of uncertainty?” It was clear that over the last few weeks, the sheer volume of layoff spreadsheets became overwhelming for recruiters to browse through and effectively use. That insight drove us to build Parachute — our first step towards helping those recently impacted by downsizing events. Using Parachute, you can access the largest list of quality candidates all in one place with the ability to easily filter by every attribute imaginable. We hope you can find it useful if you are: A) Hiring - Browse the list to easily source talent B) Recently affected by a layoff - Please feel free to add yourself C) Wanting to help your former team - We can help you gather the information you need to build your list and give it visibility Please let us know what you think. We are just getting started but want to keep improving this as long as it continues to deliver value.
Thanks to you and other smart folks using their powers for good right now [thumbsup]
Maker
@mikesonders Thanks Mike! Let us know if you have any ideas for Parachute
This is awesome.
Maker
@jonathan_ehrlich Thank you!
Nice initiative.
Maker
@tanguy_maume Thanks for the support!