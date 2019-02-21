PaperTrail compares your website's organic traffic with the SEO changes done around the same time.
This helps you understand exactly how much of an impact your SEO changes have on your organic traffic.
Arjun RajkumarMaker@arjunrajkumar
Hello Hunters! I've built PaperTrail to help businesses better understand how their SEO is directly impacting their organic traffic. PaperTrail basically compares your website's traffic with SEO changes done around the same. For example, let’s say you are looking at your Google Analytics for the past year and you noticed that your traffic has started dropping gradually for the last few months. You can then use PaperTrail to check all the on-page SEO changes, the backlinks built/removed, Google Algo changes, SEO annotations that were made during this time. Viewing the SEO changes made in the past, along with the SEO errors can be a lifesaver and is a great way to understand the root cause - to find out exactly why your traffic and rankings have changed. The best way to get familiar with the product is to test PaperTrail today. But if I had to write down the the top 3 benefits, it would be : 1. Allowing you to compare your website traffic with SEO changes done around the same time. 2. Error monitoring where you get notified if anything goes wrong with the SEO for your website 3. And I've also made it easier for digital marketing agencies to track all their websites from one place. For example, the main dashboard for agencies shows all their client website's SEO changes and SEO errors in one place. Think of it like the one-stop-shop to quickly see what's happening across all your websites. Look forward to you using PaperTrail. Thanks! Arjun
