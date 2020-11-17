discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tod Pedler
MakerAussie Founder & CEO. Enterprise SaaS
Hey ProductHunt community! Tod here from Papermind and happy to answer all your questions! Here’s some background. Slack came along a few years ago and I was like - whaaaat? This looks to be the team communication & collaboration app that has been missing from how our team gets work done! You might feel the same way :) But there was something missing... Slack manages short form comms so well, but where do you create and manage all of that long form content? Things like documenting product sprints, user journeys, design briefs, proposals and even contracts for clients. Google Docs, right? Yeah, and our Slack (probably like yours) became this mess of channels filled with arbitrary links to Google Docs, Dropbox and more… There’s got to be a better way! But at the time, there wasn’t. So we created Papermind. A native desktop app that seamlessly integrates with your Slack workspace, and importantly, sits alongside Slack on your desktop and easily becomes part of your daily work flow. Want to create an internal knowledge base where you can notify your team members directly in Slack? - Papermind. Want to allow team members to contribute and make edits to articles, and even view different versions of articles? - Papermind. Want to tag your knowledge base, link to external content and even drag and drop and store files of any type? - Papermind. Papermind is the native desktop app for Mac and Windows (Linux coming soon!) that extends your Slack workspace. You can also start out with a single user account to try the product, without the need to connect with your Slack workspace. Thanks for checking out Papermind. My team and I really appreciate it! We’ve been working on the product for 18 months, and have been eating our own dog food internally for the past 6 months. We feel it’s now ready for prime time. We’d love to get as many people trying the app and for you all to provide your feedback in order to keep iterating. Just go papermind.co and click on ‘Getting Started’ to install Papermind for Mac or Windows. You can then install the Papermind app from the Slack App Store once you've installed the Papermind desktop app. ...
Share
nice work Tod