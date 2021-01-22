Paper Apps™ DUNGEON

discussion
Awesome Product.👌🏻 (Ps. I will also be waiting for your Paper App Library.)
Hi Product Hunt! As a product designer, I have been thinking for a long time about the concept of "paper apps". Sometimes you want to do something during a dull moment, but don't want to get sucked into your phone screen. Paper apps fill that gap with discrete, screen-free experiences that respect your time and attention. Eventually I plan on creating a whole Paper App Library (PAL) that will include all sorts of little notebook "apps", including games and utilities. I created DUNGEON because I wanted a small, portable, 1-player paper game that I could take with me. I've always loved roguelike games and I wanted to create a non-digital version of that experience, all in a minimal package. Thanks for checking it out!