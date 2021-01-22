  1. Home
  2.  → Paper Apps™ DUNGEON

Paper Apps™ DUNGEON

Randomly generated notebook game

Board Games
Adventure Games
Crowdfunding
+ 1
A procedurally-generated pencil and paper dungeon that you can easily carry in the back pocket of your jeans. Every book is unique, because each page is randomly generated. Levels are generated using Python and Drawbot to create a unique PDF for every copy.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jim Engine🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
Awesome Product.👌🏻 (Ps. I will also be waiting for your Paper App Library.)
Share
Tom Brinton
Maker
UX Designer at Chatbooks
Hi Product Hunt! As a product designer, I have been thinking for a long time about the concept of "paper apps". Sometimes you want to do something during a dull moment, but don't want to get sucked into your phone screen. Paper apps fill that gap with discrete, screen-free experiences that respect your time and attention. Eventually I plan on creating a whole Paper App Library (PAL) that will include all sorts of little notebook "apps", including games and utilities. I created DUNGEON because I wanted a small, portable, 1-player paper game that I could take with me. I've always loved roguelike games and I wanted to create a non-digital version of that experience, all in a minimal package. Thanks for checking it out!
Share