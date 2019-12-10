Discussion
Hey Everyone 👋 I’m Melanie, the founder of Panion. I’m really excited to share Panion (version 1.0) with the PH community and to hear your feedback, questions, and ideas for how to make it even more fun and useful for your social life. ⚡️The Problem For anyone who has moved to a new place or has traveled solo, it’s no secret that meeting new people can be a challenge. While we are more globally connected than ever before, technology sometimes has the illusion of bringing us closer than we actually are. I experienced this firsthand when I moved from NYC to Malmö, Sweden and had to start building my social circle again from scratch. So how do you make new friends who you actually have something in common with when you arrive to a new place? Look no further... 😃 🛠The Solution Panion is changing the world of friend-making by making it easy to find like-minded people and relevant activities wherever you go. Unlike other social networking platforms, we do not promote status updates or popularity contests, we are focused solely on helping you build real-life in-person connections that last. We understand that people are complex and therefore building friendships is also complex. We use smart data to connect people based on their personalities rather than swiping through images and judging people solely on how they look. With Panion you can... ⭐️ See all your overlapping common interests, values, and experiences with other panions nearby. 🗝 Search specifically for a keyword or filter by a range of characteristics to make it. easy and efficient to find the exact types of people you are looking for. 👫 Create spontaneous group activities based on mutual interest. 📅 Attend local events with new panions that share your passions. 👥 Join and explore the members of communities you are already a part of and find all the friends of friends you have yet to meet wherever you go. So hop onto Panion and start meeting people who actually get you! 💫We are super excited to be on Product Hunt today! I will be here all day ready to hear and discuss any ideas and feedback you have to offer. And thank you for voting for us!
Finding some friends with the same interests might not be easier than this. Since the time that I have moved to Sweden, I really missed the activities that I used to do with my friends and this app made this possible for me again. Thanks, Panion!
Technically, I found it really professional. I have no problems using the app and this was really surprising!! I am a bit pessimist about digital ways of finding people. Matter of trust or whatever; but here astonishingly, I met real people with real interests in common!