Pandora Premium + Snapchat

Share music through Snapchat, powered by Pandora

Pandora Premium users can now share their favorite songs, albums, stations, and playlists through Snapchat. Snapchatters in the U.S. who receive these unique music cards will then have direct access to Pandora’s entire music library for free on-demand.

Hunter
Patrick Mandia
Laura Eng
Peter DeNatale@peterdenatale · Private Pilot / Entrepreneur
And the battle continues between Instagram and Snapchat ever since Instagram added “Stories” to the app...
