Pandora Premium + Snapchat

Pandora Premium users can now share their favorite songs, albums, stations, and playlists through Snapchat. Snapchatters in the U.S. who receive these unique music cards will then have direct access to Pandora’s entire music library for free on-demand.
Reviews
+11 reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Peter DeNatale@peterdenatale · Private Pilot / Entrepreneur
And the battle continues between Instagram and Snapchat ever since Instagram added “Stories” to the app...
Upvote Share·