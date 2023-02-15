Products
Pandemic Beat
Pandemic Beat
The sounds of pandemic.
Have you ever wondered what the COVID-19 pandemic data would sound like? Take a listen to what I've discovered by converting graphs of the pandemic data into sound files.
Launched in
Music
,
Analytics
,
Data Visualization
by
Pandemic Beat
About this launch
Pandemic Beat
The sounds of pandemic.
Pandemic Beat by
Pandemic Beat
was hunted by
Kostya Works!
in
Music
,
Analytics
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Kostya Works!
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
Pandemic Beat
is not rated yet. This is Pandemic Beat's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
-
Report