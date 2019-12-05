Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nick Abouzeid
Hunter
Pro
Happy to see this one live 🙂 @danielsinger & team have hidden a massive amount of technical difficulty behind a deceptively simple idea: acting in your own TV show. They have content and stories for days lined up that they can generate on the fly. It's pretty neat. To try it out: Cast three friends in the perfect roles. You'll get lines delivered automatically based on your role. Record your voice, then wait until your custom weekly TV show is dropped onto your phone. 📺
UpvoteShare