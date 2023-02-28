Products
Home
Product
Paloma
Paloma
Domino's-style ticket tracker for support teams.
Paloma is a Domino's-style ticket tracker for support teams. Integrated with the ticketing, CRM, chat, VoIP and payments platforms your agents already use.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
by
Paloma
Hundrx
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out Paloma! If you're a CX leader, we'd love to hear from you."
The makers of Paloma
About this launch
Paloma
Domino's-style ticket tracker for support teams.
Paloma by
Paloma
was hunted by
Anthony DeLuise
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Anthony DeLuise
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Paloma
is not rated yet. This is Paloma's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
Week rank
Report