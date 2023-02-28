Products
Paloma

Paloma

Domino's-style ticket tracker for support teams.

Paloma is a Domino's-style ticket tracker for support teams. Integrated with the ticketing, CRM, chat, VoIP and payments platforms your agents already use.
Launched in Customer Success, Customer Communication, SaaS
Paloma
Hundrx
"Thanks for checking out Paloma! If you're a CX leader, we'd love to hear from you."

Paloma
The makers of Paloma
About this launch
Paloma
PalomaDomino's-style ticket tracker for support teams.
Paloma by
Paloma
was hunted by
Anthony DeLuise
in Customer Success, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Anthony DeLuise
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Paloma
is not rated yet. This is Paloma's first launch.
