Pallie
Pallie
AI Friend in Your Favorite Messenger
AI doesn't have to be robotic! This well-being buddy adapts to you, offering support that feels natural and personal. It's more than just a tool—it's a companion that grows with you, helping you stay balanced and connected, every step of the way.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
by
Pallie
About this launch
Pallie
Hyper-personal AI Friend in Messenger
Pallie by
Pallie
was hunted by
Konstantine Shirshov
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Konstantine Shirshov
,
Ivan Zolotukhin
,
Ivan Protasov
,
Sergey Korobyin
,
Dmytro Kovtun
,
Konstanin Yakovlev
,
Alexander Tataraidze
,
Marsel Valeev
,
Max Strus
and
Daniil Sigal
. Featured on September 2nd, 2024.
Pallie
is not rated yet. This is Pallie's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
