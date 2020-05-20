Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Afnizar Nur Ghifari
Maker
Hello everyone, I'm really excited to introduce you to my first product I launched on PH: Page Automator is a Figma plugin to automate creating multiple pages in just one click! This plugin basically come from my problem when starting a new project or scaffold new project in Figma. I'm tired to manually add new page one by one and this is totally inefficient for my time and my workflow. If you got same problem with me, this plugin is the answer for you. 💬 I'd love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions!
UpvoteShare
@afnizarnur This is useful Nizar! would be great if we have an option to auto delete the "Page 1" that's created by default.
UpvoteShare
Maker