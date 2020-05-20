  1. Home
Page Automator

Figma plugin to automate creating multiple pages!

Tired to manually add new page one by one when start new project in Figma?
Page Automator will help you solve this by automates creating multiple pages in just one click. You can make your own page automator by providing list of pages. The automator you created will be saved on your computer too.
Hello everyone, I'm really excited to introduce you to my first product I launched on PH: Page Automator is a Figma plugin to automate creating multiple pages in just one click! This plugin basically come from my problem when starting a new project or scaffold new project in Figma. I'm tired to manually add new page one by one and this is totally inefficient for my time and my workflow. If you got same problem with me, this plugin is the answer for you. 💬 I'd love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions!
Bady
Bady
@afnizarnur This is useful Nizar! would be great if we have an option to auto delete the "Page 1" that's created by default.
@bady_qb Thanks for the feedback, this is sounds great idea for the next release! 💡 Will definitely assess some use case for this for example: some user maybe has a content on the "Page 1", but this will easily solve by making it conditional!
