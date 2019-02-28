PadPiper helps renters find furnished housing and compatible housemates for 1-12 month stays. We’re making moving easier and less lonely by creating a trusted marketplace to find your next home and creating tight-knit communities one rental at a time.
Jack ForbesMaker@thenameisforbes · Co-founder, PadPiper
Thanks @katmanalac for hunting PadPiper! It feels great to be back, and we’re excited to share some huge updates to PadPiper. This past year, we realized one of the biggest problems with any rental marketplace, including PadPiper, was that finding housemates to live with was a nightmare. Renters end up finding a place they love on one platform and then switch to another platform to search for housemates, hoping they have the same budget, desired location, and lifestyle. The PadPiper Housemate Finder directly integrates with our rental search so renters can see housemates who are also interested in the same listings for the same length of stay. Renters can view details about potential housemates, vote people into their group, claim beds, and request to rent the space together. We do all the hard work — like automatically splitting the rent based on room size and quality — so no one feels like they got cheated and everyone can happily move in together. Beyond the Housemate Finder, we opened up PadPiper to support everyone who needs furnished rentals, not just interns. We’ve added more verification processes to make sure renters feel safe while searching on PadPiper, as well as the ability to pay deposits and monthly rent online. At PadPiper, we want to make moving more accessible by providing renters everything they need to find their home and feel at home once they get there. We couldn’t have made it this far without feedback, so please hit us up with any comments or questions!
