This is the latest launch from PackPack AI See 1 previous launch

2. PackPack 1-click to save any articles, social media posts, files Visit Upvote 484

PackPack is an AI-driven bookmark management tool tailored for saving content from online resources like news, social media posts, articles, images, files, links and more. Transform the way you manage bookmarks and handle your collections more intelligently.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • Marketing • Artificial Intelligence 20% OFF

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more