Paage
Paage
Link-in-bio for commerce: easy as Bento, powerful as Shopify
Share your links, sell your products, capture leads, and collect tips—all from one stunning place. Paage makes it fun and easy to transform your bio into a full-featured commerce site.
Launched in
Website Builder
E-Commerce
CRM
Paage
About this launch
3
reviews
315
followers
Follow for updates
Paage
Paage
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Made by
Jean Ronin
Alix Dupont
Jules Agar
Louise Peiffer
Nicolas Garcin
Arthur Guedon
. Featured on December 21st, 2024.
Paage
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Paage's first launch.
Points
106
Comments
19
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
