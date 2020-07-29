Oyper’s AI makes YouTube shoppable. Shop seamlessly right from the video.
Discussion
Kiryl Sidarchuk
Maker
Hello, Product Hunters! 👋 Kiryl Sidarchuk, CEO and co-founder of Oyper Inc. here! Many thanks to @mattnavarra for hunting Oyper. My team and I have been working really hard on Oyper to launch our new game-changing solution that makes YouTube shoppable 🔥🔥🔥 The idea of creating this plugin was born due to the new challenges the whole e-commerce market faces nowadays. It is common knowledge that video content industry is increasingly growing⬆️ People get more interested in purchasing items from video content, rather than visiting online stores. Realising these facts led us to an idea to provide customers with what they want - shopping seamlessly while watching favourite videos on YouTube💻 Oyper’s team are enthusiasts connected and inspired by the idea of changing the world. We’ve always been trying harder and harder to create something new, inspiring, really up-to-date and imperative. A product that can be influential 💥 We wanted to show the audience how creative, useful and interactive online-shopping can be. We are absolutely sure that we have started a brand new extensive way of evolutioning in e-commerce, advertising and video content consumption🚀🚀🚀 ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Oyper is ready to provide you with a free Chrome extension that changes your ordinary way of online-shopping. Watch YouTube and buy what you see on the screen⚡️⚡️⚡️ 📍 Visit our web-site: https://oyper.com/ Follow us on: 📍 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/oyper.io 📍 Instagram https://instagram.com/oyper.ai?i... 📍 Twitter https://twitter.com/oyper_io If any questions, make sure to contact me via e-mail 📧 : kiryl.sidarchuk@oyper.com Looking forward to your feedback, comments and impressions! Enjoy! 🙌🏻
Excited to try these out. Huge congrats on the launch! All the best with it 🙌🏾
@veronika_khinevich Thank you very much! We appreciate it!
Really nice app.! Can it refer to a particular e-com platform when searching for apparel&footwear?
@kiryl_sidarchuk1 👍 let’s discuss)
Great idea! Best wishes with this product!
@uladzimir_danko Thanks a lot! It's a pleasure!
Super useful thing for the fashion brands!!!
@marketing_research many thanks to you! and for influencers also. It is a brand new way to monetize your YouTube content. We are free to any kind of partnerships. Regards!
Maker
@marketing_research It definitely is! Thank you very much!