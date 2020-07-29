  1. Home
AI that makes YouTube shoppable

Oyper’s AI makes YouTube shoppable. Shop seamlessly right from the video.
Belarusian Oyper named Europe's best tech start-up - Emerging Europe | Intelligence, Community, NewsBelarusian startup Oyper has been named as the winner of the R&B Next Awards Disruptive Tech competition. The online retail start-up, which was recognised at the E-Commerce Retail and Brand Experience World Congress in Barcelona, uses a computer vision technology to identify clothes in photos and videos.
European startup opens the world of in-video shopping via AI technology | TechBullionHow AI and machine learning will help you buy things right out of video. IDEA Just think of how many times you have experienced this: you are watching an episode of "Friends" or a new show on Netflix and suddenly you see it - a look of your dreams. That's why we have created an [...]
Discussion
3 Reviews5.0/5
Kiryl Sidarchuk
Maker
Hello, Product Hunters! 👋 Kiryl Sidarchuk, CEO and co-founder of Oyper Inc. here! Many thanks to @mattnavarra for hunting Oyper. My team and I have been working really hard on Oyper to launch our new game-changing solution that makes YouTube shoppable 🔥🔥🔥 The idea of creating this plugin was born due to the new challenges the whole e-commerce market faces nowadays. It is common knowledge that video content industry is increasingly growing⬆️ People get more interested in purchasing items from video content, rather than visiting online stores. Realising these facts led us to an idea to provide customers with what they want - shopping seamlessly while watching favourite videos on YouTube💻 Oyper’s team are enthusiasts connected and inspired by the idea of changing the world. We’ve always been trying harder and harder to create something new, inspiring, really up-to-date and imperative. A product that can be influential 💥 We wanted to show the audience how creative, useful and interactive online-shopping can be. We are absolutely sure that we have started a brand new extensive way of evolutioning in e-commerce, advertising and video content consumption🚀🚀🚀 ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Oyper is ready to provide you with a free Chrome extension that changes your ordinary way of online-shopping. Watch YouTube and buy what you see on the screen⚡️⚡️⚡️ 📍 Visit our web-site: https://oyper.com/ Follow us on: 📍 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/oyper.io 📍 Instagram https://instagram.com/oyper.ai?i... 📍 Twitter https://twitter.com/oyper_io If any questions, make sure to contact me via e-mail 📧 : kiryl.sidarchuk@oyper.com Looking forward to your feedback, comments and impressions! Enjoy! 🙌🏻
Veronika Khinevich
Excited to try these out. Huge congrats on the launch! All the best with it 🙌🏾
Kiryl Sidarchuk
Maker
@veronika_khinevich Thank you very much! We appreciate it!
Виктория Улазовская
Really nice app.! Can it refer to a particular e-com platform when searching for apparel&footwear?
Kiryl Sidarchuk
Maker
@vu22 Good question) Sure! We can use any catalog from any e-com platform!
Uladzimir Danko
Great idea! Best wishes with this product!
Kiryl Sidarchuk
Maker
@uladzimir_danko Thanks a lot! It's a pleasure!
Mike Reseau
Super useful thing for the fashion brands!!!
Kiryl Sidarchuk
Maker
@marketing_research many thanks to you! and for influencers also. It is a brand new way to monetize your YouTube content. We are free to any kind of partnerships. Regards!
Uladzislau Kaminski
Maker
@marketing_research It definitely is! Thank you very much!
