Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
OxygenIT Essential
OxygenIT Essential
Free GreenOps tool to reveal your cloud carbon impact
Visit
Upvote 62
A GreenOps tool for IT teams to track and reduce IaaS & PaaS carbon emissions across AWS, Azure & GCP—fast and ISO-compliant
Free
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Climate Tech
•
Data & Analytics
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
OxygenIT Essential
Free GreenOps tool to reveal your cloud carbon impact
Follow
62
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
OxygenIT Essential by
OxygenIT Essential
was hunted by
Gilbert Cabillic
in
SaaS
,
Climate Tech
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Gilbert Cabillic
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
OxygenIT Essential
is not rated yet. This is OxygenIT Essential's first launch.