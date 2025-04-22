Subscribe
Free GreenOps tool to reveal your cloud carbon impact
A GreenOps tool for IT teams to track and reduce IaaS & PaaS carbon emissions across AWS, Azure & GCP—fast and ISO-compliant
About this launch
was hunted by
Gilbert Cabillic
SaaS, Climate Tech, Data & Analytics.
Gilbert Cabillic
Featured on April 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is OxygenIT Essential's first launch.