Owltics

Owltics

Report bugs directly from your product

Now report bugs faster with just 2 clicks. For every bug, we capture logs like Console, Network, Events, Local storage and Device info. These logs can be sent to Jira/Slack. With this data now developers can fix bugs faster.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
 by
Owltics
About this launch
Owltics by
Owltics
was hunted by
kaushik byna
in Productivity, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
kaushik byna
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
