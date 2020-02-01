Discussion
Hi ProductHunt! We've decided to do things a little differently in 2020. We want to be better allies and help improve the representation of different communities in tech. So for our first product of the year, we've made a simple CLI app for women coders. It's quite a niche usecase but our primary objective was to show solidarity with women in tech and encourage more women to contribute to open-source development. Big thanks and shout out to all the women in our lives who continue to inspire us! This is a small step in the right direction for us. I hope you like this and help us make it even better! Sincerely, Utkarsh from Team XenoX 🔥
I am privileged to be working with some exceptionally inspiring, ambitious, and hardworking women. When it comes to women in tech, we've come far, but we're still not where we need to be. So today, I'd like to introduce a tool we've built, which is my contribution to the wider movement for women's representation and voice in tech. 👭 Ovuli is a simple ovulation cycle calculator that you can access from your terminal. It's a simple command line utility that allows you to see when you may be ovulating. As menstrual periods differ from woman to woman and even month to month, this tool can help you find your most fertile days. 🤰🏽 Ovuli is completely open source, and I'd like all the women coders who see this to take the development of Ovuli forward. 👩🏽💻 We need more of you in tech and in open-source development! So here's the Ovuli repo: github.com/sarthology/ovuli If you have any features in mind, you can shoot me a message or tweet on Twitter @sarthology. I really want to hear your suggestions on how to improve this, so please do let me know! 📩 Ovuli was made possible with the help of some of my fellow women coders in Team XenoX 🔥 These women are full of talent, drive, and passion for what they do. I'd really like more women to be part of Team XenoX. This year, I am committed to mentoring at least 5 women and helping them achieve their true potential in tech. It's high time the tech landscape changes for the better, and I'd like nothing more than to be a catalyst and a contributor to this change, however small. 💯So if you're a woman who needs mentorship or you're simply looking to contribute more in open-source development, simply drop me a message on Twitter! 🙏🏽
Woahh !! Every time i see something different in your products and really this time also i got a unique product from you. Cheers and bring more like this. I'll share this with my fellow women programmers. I'm sure they will appreciate it! Good work. ❤️❤️
