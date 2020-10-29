discussion
Alexis Piperides
Maker
CEO, PROTOIO Inc.
We are thrilled to launch Overflow for Windows! The favorite user flow diagramming tool is now available to an even greater number of designers and product teams. Overflow for Windows is available in Public Beta and can be downloaded directly from our website (https://overflow.io/download/win...). For those of you who might already be familiar with Overflow on Mac, please note that the Windows version virtually has no UI or functionality differences. The two versions allow cross-platform teamwork, using the already existing organization structure with user seats and personal or team folders to keep your share links. Additionally, users who might be using Mac at home and Windows at work or vice versa have access to their account from either device and can work on the same files seamlessly. We would love to hear your feedback!
Ivan Zenkovichdesigner & founder
Good news! Congrats on the launch for Windows :)
