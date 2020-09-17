Overflow Figma Plugin

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alexis Piperides
MakerCEO, PROTOIO Inc.
I am thrilled to introduce one of our latest and most-requested features, our brand new Overflow plugin for Figma! For those already familiar with Overflow, Figma is not new to Overflow as our original integration exists for some time. Nevertheless, the new Overflow plugin makes syncing smoother, faster, and overall more intuitive for the user, especially for large projects with many screens. Simply install the plugin, select the Figma frames you want to sync, find Overflow in your Figma Plugins menu, and click 'Sync to Overflow' on the pop-up modal that appears. That's basically all it takes! Got any questions or feedback? The rest of the team and I will be happy to hear from you!
Share
Upvote (8)