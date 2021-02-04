discussion
Ajay Saini
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m the co-founder of Overfit along with @vahid_fazel_rezai ! We’re a team of MIT computer scientists who are also certified personal trainers and long time competitive athletes. Our goal is to make personal training affordable for everyone. We’ve built a way for our trainers to scale up with software, with our workout recommendation system helping them serve a large number of clients while still providing individualized attention and accountability. OUR FAVORITE FEATURES: 🏃♂️ Video demonstrations for each exercise ❓ Explanations for why each exercise fits your goals 🏫 Educational content curated by your trainer 📅 Sync with your calendar COMING SOON: 🎧 Follow-along audio cues 📊 Sync data from wearables 🌐 Benchmark yourself against peer cohort data We’re including a SPECIAL PRODUCT HUNT OFFER! If you sign up this month, when asked who referred you mention Product Hunt for $15 off your first month 😀.
This sounds amazing! Honestly I think the accountability is key here. Apple telling me to complete my rings on Fitness+ will never motivate me like the shame of telling my trainer I didn’t finish my workouts.
@mohamed_abedelmalik I totally agree, I feel like something about having a human trainer helps you take a step back and look at yourself objectively. You can't use excuses that make sense to you but not to someone else :P it also helps to have someone else who knows about all the hard work you've put in to celebrate your success with!
Just put a time down for the free planning session, eager to learn more about this soon. The product makes a lot of sense from what I've read so far!
Cool idea -- how does the app curate workouts?
@akshay_ravikumar Our data-driven exercise recommendation system helps our specialized fitness trainers make workouts for their clients on the app! During your onboarding call you will tell your trainer about your fitness background, goals, and any existing injuries, and from there your trainer will combine this information with what our system recommends to create the optimal workouts for you.
Cool, just signed up! What happens after I book the planning session?
Amazing product. This is perfect to get personalized workouts and training. I'm excited to start using Overfit!
Signed up! Looking forward to trying this out.
This sounds awesome! Will I be able to get feedback on my form when doing exercises?
@saarik_kalia Yes of course! You can send videos of yourself doing exercises to your trainer and they'll reply with detailed form feedback.
I've been using Overfit for awhile now, and I love how personalized the exercise recommendations are!! Keep up the good work 😀
Can’t wait to try it!! Congrats @ajay_saini_725 and @vahid_fazel_rezai!