There are many simple and beautiful apps to remind you to stand up on Mac, but none on Windows. That's why I made OutStanding - it's a simple, beautiful web app to remind you to stand up; I could never make standing a habit by myself, and as a Windows user I felt left out. This is also my first product ever!
Aaron O'Leary
Congrats on the launch! 🙌 Any plans to make it a native desktop app?
