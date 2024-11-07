Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Recall.ai
See Recall.ai’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Output Media API by Recall.ai
Output Media API by Recall.ai
API to build interactive AI agents that talk in meetings
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Recall.ai’s Output Media API lets you build AI agents that join video conferences on Zoom, Meet, Teams, and Webex. These agents can output audio and video, listen, and respond like real participants.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Recall.ai
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Recall.ai
The universal API for meeting bots
1
review
49
followers
Follow for updates
Output Media API by Recall.ai by
Recall.ai
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
YK Kim
. Featured on November 14th, 2024.
Recall.ai
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report