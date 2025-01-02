Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Outpost
Outpost
Ask experts anything, get a guaranteed response
Visit
Upvote 73
Get your startup critiqued, designs improved, or portfolio reviewed by professionals from top companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Outpost connects you directly to experts for actionable advice in minutes—no networking or guesswork needed!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Software Engineering
•
Design
•
Career
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Outpost
Ask experts anything, get a guaranteed response
Follow
73
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Outpost by
Outpost
was hunted by
Dean Kroker
in
Software Engineering
,
Design
,
Career
. Made by
Dean Kroker
and
Michael Green
. Featured on January 3rd, 2025.
Outpost
is not rated yet. This is Outpost's first launch.