Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Gian Frangiamore
Maker
Hey 👋🏼 Manage your subscriptions and recurring expenses with Outgoings. - All outgoings are saved and synced securely via iCloud. - Customise the look of the app by changing the tint colour or even the app icon. Outgoings also supports both light and dark mode. - Outgoings will calculate the total amount going out for the current day, week, month and year. - Have subscriptions that aren't billed in your local currency? No problem. Outgoings supports a range of currencies to choose from, and will convert the value to your default currency. - Grouping outgoings by tags allows you to filter out and see the total being spent for specific tags. You can add up to 3 tags per outgoing.
UpvoteShare
It's a nice product, well done! Before, I had to classify all my subs on a one-note to find my way. With your product, It's all organized, calculated, regroup and I can custom the look. Great!
UpvoteShare