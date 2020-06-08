  1. Home
Outgoings

Track your recurring expenses

Outgoings allows you to easily track your recurring expenses, and gain an insight into how much is going out for certain periods.
Gian Frangiamore
Hey 👋🏼 Manage your subscriptions and recurring expenses with Outgoings. - All outgoings are saved and synced securely via iCloud. - Customise the look of the app by changing the tint colour or even the app icon. Outgoings also supports both light and dark mode. - Outgoings will calculate the total amount going out for the current day, week, month and year. - Have subscriptions that aren't billed in your local currency? No problem. Outgoings supports a range of currencies to choose from, and will convert the value to your default currency. - Grouping outgoings by tags allows you to filter out and see the total being spent for specific tags. You can add up to 3 tags per outgoing.
Esteban Gonçalves
It's a nice product, well done! Before, I had to classify all my subs on a one-note to find my way. With your product, It's all organized, calculated, regroup and I can custom the look. Great!
