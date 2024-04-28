Outerbase 2.0

GPT-4 by OpenAI 2,414 upvotes

We use OpenAI to process all of our in app AI, their Assistants API allows us to provide a seamless experience to our users.

Loops 2,724 upvotes

We use loops to do all of our product emails, loops makes it really easy to create powerful campaigns and helps us ensure everybody has a smooth onboarding process.

Neon 259 upvotes

We've partnered with Neon to help make the management of your Neon databases even easier. A big part of this launch was us collaborating together to make your server postgres experience even better.