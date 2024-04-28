Launches
Outerbase 2.0

Outerbase 2.0

Navigate your data with AI

Outerbase is the AI powered interface for your database. Allowing you and your team to view, query, and visualize your data using SQL or natural language. Outerbase 2.0 introduces a lot of exciting new features including a native app, mobile experience, and...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
2,414 upvotes
We use OpenAI to process all of our in app AI, their Assistants API allows us to provide a seamless experience to our users.
Loops
Loops
2,724 upvotes
We use loops to do all of our product emails, loops makes it really easy to create powerful campaigns and helps us ensure everybody has a smooth onboarding process.
Neon
Neon
259 upvotes
We've partnered with Neon to help make the management of your Neon databases even easier. A big part of this launch was us collaborating together to make your server postgres experience even better.
